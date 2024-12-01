The Atlanta Falcons took a tough loss to the Los Angeles Chargers at home, and some would say that Kirk Cousins was the one to blame for their shortcomings. Cousins threw four interceptions in the game, and some of them came at crucial moments, while others just didn't make sense.

The Falcons had a chance to win the game at the end, but Cousins ended up throwing an interception on fourth down. With this performance, the idea of benching Cousins has come up, but head coach Raheem Morris is shooting down those talks already when asked about it after the game.

“We have no issues with that, man,” Morris said. “I don't think that's going to be an issue around here. That guy has carried us. That guy has gotten us to the point where we are 6-6, first place in the division, where we still have everything in front of us despite what happens today. It's up to us to bounce back and find ways to win football games, and there's no better man than 18 to go do that for us.”

Cousins had a solid stretch during the season for about six games, but in the last three games, he hasn't thrown for a touchdown. With that, the Falcons offense hasn't been very successful, which is why they're on a three-game losing streak.

Should the Falcons bench Kirk Cousins?

Even though the Falcons have struggled in the past three games, and Kirk Cousins has been one of those reasons for their struggles, he still gives them the best chance to win at this moment. The Falcons did draft Michael Penix Jr., but he probably won't play yet unless something happens to Cousins.

At the end of their game against the Chargers, Cousins took accountability for his play.

“I have to look to myself and I know I have to play better,” Cousins said. “Look back and figure out how to make sure I never do that again.”

Things don't get easier for the Falcons, as they have to face the Minnesota Vikings next week.