The NFL Combine is underway, and the quarterbacks and skill players are set to showcase their skills this weekend. One of the most intriguing players is Florida Gators QB Anthony Richardson. As such, Richardson sparked some discussion while he talked about his visit with the Atlanta Falcons.

There is no denying that Richardson is a true freakish athlete, and his 40-yard dash comments made to the Falcons are something (h/t Zach Klein of Ch. 2 Atlanta).

‘Anthony Richardson on his formal visit with the Atlanta Falcons: “I had a great visit with the Falcons and I told them I could run a faster 40 than Kyle Pitts.”‘

That’s a bold claim, although Anthony Richardson’s speed is one of his most prominent traits entering the NFL Draft.

For the record, Kyle Pitts, the former Florida standout tight end, ran a 4.44 40-yard dash before being selected in the top-5 of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Anthony Richardson Would Make History If He Did That

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

At the QB position, Michael Vick ran the fastest with a 4.33, and Robert Griffin III ran a 4.41, so Richardson’s bold claim would put him in NFL Combine history if he does run faster than Pitts.

Nonetheless, Richardson has been making his way during the NFL Combine and has been said to crush interviews with multiple NFL teams.

Anthony Richardson is said to be crushing the interview process at the Combine 👀 "I talked to a handful of scouts last night … Every single one of them said 'Anthony Richardson is the best QB interview they've had this year.'" — @nfldraftscout pic.twitter.com/MbZ3CAMBF5 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) March 2, 2023

Richardson has become a possibility of being the top pick in the entire NFL Draft, and that would be something. The Falcons are an attractive landing spot for Richardson, and the release of Marcus Mariota means they are doing their due diligence at QB, even with Desmond RIdder on the roster.

The quarterbacks will do their drills this week, and Anthony Richardson might have even more eyes on him after this bold claim.