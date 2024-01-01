Arthur Blank wasn't in the talking mood after watching his Falcons lose to the Bears in Week 17.

The Atlanta Falcons saw their playoff chances take a massive hit with a loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 17. Owner Arthur Blank didn't have much to say after watching his Falcons face defeat.

Atlanta lost 37-17, dropping their record to 7-9 on the season. Blank was requested to speak after the game. However, reporters were told by a team spokesperson that, “He's not going to talk,” via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Clearly Blank was unhappy with how the Falcons played in Week 17. However, it's hard to blame Atlanta's owner. The Bears held a 21-7 lead at halftime. Going into the fourth quarter, the lead ballooned to 27-10. Starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke threw three interceptions while the Falcons as a whole gained just over 300 yards of offense.

Despite the loss, Atlanta is still not eliminated from the postseason. They'll take on the New Orleans Saints in a crucial Week 18 matchup. If they win, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lose to the Carolina Panthers, then the Falcons would win the NFC South crown.

It's a lot to ask for, but the Falcons' inconsistency has cost them an opportunity to control their destiny. They've won just one of their past four games with their Week 17 loss being a crucial dagger.

Arthur Blank will have plenty of decisions to make after the season. Will Arthur Smith remain head coach, who plays quarterback? For now, he is hoping the Falcons hit the lottery and sneak their way into the postseason. Until Atlanta learns their fate, Blank is deciding to keep his mouth shut.