Arthur Smith bought himself more time to keep his job after their Week 16 win.

In a recent conversation about which NFL coaches are on the hottest seats, ESPN's Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter revealed that Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith might be safe, at least for now.

On the Pat McAfee show, Schefter, McAfee, and A.J. Hawk briefly discussed the impending status of the coaching situations across the league. Thanks to the Falcons' most recent victory this past Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts that snapped a two-game losing streak, when Atlanta was mentioned, Schefter shared why he thinks Smith saved his job for at least another game.

“Jobs are won and lost in December and that is true when it comes to head coaching jobs,” Schefter stated. “I think today that New Orleans (Dennis Allen) and Atlanta (Arthur Smith) are safe but that could change if they go 0-2.”

At 7-8, the Falcons are a game behind NFC South division leaders, Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They also only have a 12 percent chance to make the playoffs and an 8 percent chance to win the division, according to the New York Times Playoff Predictor. Head coach Arthur Smith and the Falcons must win out versus the 6-9 Chicago Bears and division rival, the 7-8 New Orleans Saints, in order to have a fighting chance.

Many questions remain about Smith's own legitimacy. They are in danger of finishing below .500 for the third straight season. In Smith's three-year tenure, they've drafted offensively in consecutive years in the first round: tight end Kyle Pitts, wide receiver Drake London, and running-back Bijan Robinson.

Despite their plethora of offensive talent, they are ranked 16th in total offense. With former 2022 third round pick, quarterback Desmond Ridder having an uneven season thus far, the strength of the offense has been their eighth-ranked running game led by Robinson and Tyler Allgeier. On the opposite side of the ball, they boast a very proficient ninth-ranked defense.

If the Falcons make their first playoff berth since 2017, expect their winning formula to be their strong running game and physical defense. But don't get your hopes up too much.