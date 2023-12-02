Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith is loving how his offensive unit is coming together as the season progresses.

Head coach Arthur Smith and the Atlanta Falcons have had a bit of an up-and-down go of it in the 2023-24 NFL season so far. The Falcons currently sit at 5-6 and first place in the not-so-vaunted NFC South after a home win over their rivals, the New Orleans Saints, but Smith has faced heavy criticism from the fanbase for his bizarre lack of usage of his star players, including rookie running back Bijan Robinson.

Some of those concerns were addressed at least partially in the win over the Saints, as Robinson led the team with 91 rushing yards and two touchdowns, and now, Smith is getting one hundred percent honest on the growth he has seen from both Bijan Robinson and the Falcons' offensive unit as a whole throughout the season so far.

“We've got a lot of good offensive players,” said Smith, per ESPN's The Pat McAfee Show. “I thought [Bijan Robinson] played pretty well last week. I thought the offensive line played really well. It was probably their best game, and all three runners got involved. We've got a lot of good weapons. That's the encouraging thing. We're hopefully hitting our stride as we get into December.”

Despite their subpar record, the Falcons have a legitimate chance to host a playoff game next month due to the general ineptitude of the NFC South, and with an upcoming schedule that (in theory) would not appear to be very strenuous, Falcons fans will hope that Smith continues to get the ball to playmakers like Robinson in the coming weeks.