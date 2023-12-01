We're here to share our NFL odds series, make an Falcons-Jets prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Atlanta Falcons rallied in Week 12 coming away with one of their biggest wins of the season defeating divisional foes the New Orleans to take over first place in the NFC South when they head to New York to take on the Jets who have just been downright terrible without a capable quarterback under center as they have now lost four straight games when they come into their Week 13 home matchup. We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Falcons-Jets prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

Atlanta Falcons (5-6) have come away with their biggest victory of the year thus far when they took down divisional foes the New Orleans Saints 24-15. The Falcons' defense limited the Saints to five field goals while on offense Arthur Smith finally let the reigns off of Bijan Robinson letting him carry the load combining for 123 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns to get the victory. Now they head to New York to take on the slumping Jets as they attempt to keep their winning ways intact.

The New York Jets (4-7) have been an abysmal team throughout the 2023 season and that's in large part due to not having a quarterback capable of making plays after Aaron Rodgers went down in Week 1 after a few snaps. They hoped that Zach Wilson could hold it down until Rodgers was ready to come back but they had to throw Tim Boyle out there who didn't do much better as they were routed 34-13 against the Miami Dolphins in Week 12. Boyle and company hope better days are ahead when they play host to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 13.

Here are the Falcons-Jets NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Falcons-Jets Odds

Atlanta Falcons: -1.5 (-115)

New York Jets: +1.5 (-105)

Over: 33.5 (-110)

Under: 33.5 (-110)

How to Watch Falcons vs. Jets Week 13

Time: 1:00 PM ET/10:00 AM PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Falcons Could Cover The Spread

The Atlanta Falcons are favored by 1.5 points to cover the spread against the New York Jets in Week 13. The Falcons are coming off a win against the New Orleans Saints, while the Jets are on a four-game losing streak. Desmond Ridder has been solid for the Falcons this season, while the Jets have struggled to find consistency at quarterback. Zach Wilson has been benched, and Tim Boyle has not been much better.

Bijan Robinson has been one of the most productive rookies in the NFL this season, and he is averaging over 5 yards per carry. We've seen the Jets' front seven get torched by Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson just last week. The Jets' running game however has been inconsistent, and they are averaging just 4 yards per carry.

The Falcons' defense limited a rather potent New Orleans Saints offense to just five field goals and no touchdowns in Week 12 and coming against a Tim Boyle-led offense they should be able to hold the Jets in check for the majority of this game. If the Falcons can get their running and play-action game going with their stout defense they should cover this spread and outright win.

Why The Jets Could Cover The Spread

The New York Jets are poised to cover the spread against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 13. The Jets have a 44.6% chance to win the game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Although they had a disappointing loss in their last game, they have the potential to bounce back and put up a strong performance against the Falcons. The low expected point total for the matchup, set at 34 points, also indicates that it could be a close game, making it more likely for the Jets to cover the spread.

The Jets' defense has been their best attribute along with their running game this season and if they can limit their mistakes from their quarterback play they can potentially get back into the win column and cover the spread in Week 13.

Final Falcons-Jets Prediction & Pick

Based on the spread and the low point total, the oddsmakers expect this to be a closely contested matchup between these two teams but only one of them as any type of upside and that is the Atlanta Falcons. While they don't have the most dynamic play-caller under center with Desmond Ridder, they still have the better playmakers on the offensive side of the ball and the disruptors in their front seven to give Tim Boyle some trouble during his dropbacks. Ultimately, the Falcons will be coming into New York to ground and pound the ball with Bijan Robinson and get after Tim Boyle to get their second win in a row, cover the spread, and stay atop the NFC South.

Final Falcons-Jets Prediction & Pick: Atlanta Falcons -1.5 (-115), Under 33.5 (-110)