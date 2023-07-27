Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith dropped a clever Pac-12 joke as second year receiver Drake London battles with rookie cornerback Clark Phillips III at Falcons training camp. The two previously faced off in college when London played for USC and Phillips III played for Utah. Their teams matched up in 2021 and both players made plays going up against the other.

Smith recalled the old rivalry as the two went at it on the field, saying, “That’s an old Pac-12 matchup. Is that over now, the Pac-12?” per Josh Kendall of The Athletic.

Thanks to the Falcons drafting Phillips III in the 4th round this year, London and Phillips III get to renew their rivalry in practice. Though each player won some snaps against the other, Phillips III was the main winner at Falcons training camp. Despite his limited 5-foot-10 height compared to the 6-foot-5 London, Phillips III had no problem keeping up with London on his route and snagging the ball away for the interception.

Bro, we got ourselves one in Clark man 😂 this dude did not lose any ground on a big time WR and stayed hip on hip https://t.co/vtBVJkQKCi — Damski ✈️ (@Damski32) July 27, 2023

Clark Phillips III has impressed so far, especially in holding his ground versus the much taller London. Even with his limited height which was one factor that kept him from being a higher draft, Phillips was a standout at Utah, earning unanimous All-American and Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2022.

Drake London similarly was a standout at USC, which made him the first wide receiver taken off the board in the impressive 2022 rookie receiver draft class. In his first season with the Falcons, London recorded 72 receptions for 866 yards despite inconsistent quarterback play. With talented young players across his roster like London and Phillips III, Arthur Smith has a lot to be excited for this upcoming season in a weak NFC South.