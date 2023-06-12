The Atlanta Falcons are ready to commit to a youth movement. With quarterback Desmond Ridder, tight end Kyle Pitts, wide receiver Drake London and running backs Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier, head coach Arthur Smith is constructing an offense with lots of players with only a handful of NFL experience (if any) in 2023.

Some members of the Falcons believe that having such a young offense could work in their favor, according to Michael Rothstein of ESPN. Their projected starting unit on offense would be younger than any unit over the past two seasons, according to Rothstein, but that extreme level of youth is not only seen as something to overcome.

“Sounds like a lot of young, fresh energy to me,” said Falcons wide receivers coach and former NFL quarterback T.J. Yates, via ESPN. “That’s probably the best way I can explain it. We don’t have a very veteran-type offense, a lot of veteran players, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing.”

The Falcons' offense does not feature many players 30 years old or older. A good amount of the players that are will be backups. Drafting Robinson with the eighth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft shows that they want to invest in their playmakers around Ridder, who is slated to start this season after four starts last season. As a rookie, he completed 63.5 percent of his passes for 708 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.

London led the Falcons in receiving yards with 866 while recording 72 catches and four touchdowns. Mack Hollins replaces Olamide Zaccheaus in the passing game that London and Pitts lead the way for. “We are a young core at that,” he said, via ESPN. “But I think at the same time, it’s to our advantage, you know. We should be on the go, 24/7.”

One key young player, return specialist Avery Williams, may unfortunately be out for the whole season. The Falcons will have to overcome that misfortune and work through the growing pains. While new veterans like Jessie Bates and David Onyemata highlight the defense, the offense will be uncertain yet fascinating to watch in the 2023 season.