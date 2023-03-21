Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

The Atlanta Falcons are planning to host former Baltimore Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell on a visit in NFL Free Agency this week, NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo wrote in a Tuesday tweet.

“Campbell was recently released by the #Ravens, who kept the door open for his return,” Garafolo wrote. “But in the meantime, the 15-year veteran will meet with Atlanta.”

A six-time invitee to the Pro Bowl games and a one-time All-Pro selection, Calais Campbell gathered 15 seasons of NFL experience after being selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the second round of the 2008 NFL draft. He played in 227 games and started in 208 as he switched between the left and right side of the field for the Cardinals, Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Calais Campbell was still confident he could make an impact in Baltimore in an August media availability.

“I’m in a place right now where I’m just taking it this year,” Campbell said. “I know I’ve got this year in me.”

Campbell most recently earned an invite to the Pro Bowl games in 2020, when he combined for 28 tackles, 10 quarterback hits, six pass deflections and four sacks during his first year with Baltimore. He has started in all but one of the 41 games he played for the Ravens, including 14 during the 2022 season. The 6-foot-8-inch defensive end combined for four tackles in games against the New York Jets, New York Giants, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers last season.

The Ravens announced they would release Calais Campbell on Monday morning, before the start of NFL free agency. The 36-year-old defensive end took to Twitter to express his love for Baltimore and his thoughts on the release.

“Text from Calais Campbell on the next chapter of his NFL future after moving on from the #Ravens: ‘I love Baltimore, but everything happens for a reason,'” wrote Anderson. “I am going to be ready to dominate for someone next season.

“Some team is gonna get a beast out there.”