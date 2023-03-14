On Monday morning, prior to the start of free agency, the Baltimore Ravens announced that they would be releasing defensive end, Calais Campbell.

Following three seasons with the Ravens, Campbell, who is 36 years old, has no intentions of calling it a career. Instead, he is focused on once again being a force as he prepares for his 16th season in the NFL.

After news of his release, Calais Campbell texted with CBS Sports HQ’s Josina Anderson. According to Anderson, Campbell is heading into next season ready to make an impact. Anderson took to Twitter to share some of the texts that she received from the NFL veteran.

“Text from Calais Campbell on the next chapter of his NFL future after moving on from the #Ravens: “I love Baltimore, but everything happens for a reason. I am going to be ready to dominate for someone next season. Some team is gonna get a beast out there.” wrote Anderson.

Based on the texts from Calais Campbell, it appears that he could be on a mission in 2023. While he doesn’t seem to know just yet where he will be playing, he will be ready to be a force.

Over the course of his 15 NFL seasons, Campbell has taken the field for three different teams. During his time with the Arizona Cardinals, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Ravens, he has been a key contributor to each defense. In total, he has taken the field for 227 career games. He has recorded 809 tackles, 165 tackles for loss, and 99 sacks.

Wherever Campbell lands next, the team will be gaining a leader on the defense. It appears that they will also be gaining a defender who is set to show that he can still play at a high level.