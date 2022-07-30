Falcons end Saturday practice early due to 2 wild scraps

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith had no other choice but to end Saturday’s practice early after tempers flare up and it got difficult to control the players.

With training camp underway around the NFL, teams are trying to work out various aspects of their game and schemes for the 2022-23 campaign. By the looks of it, though, the Falcons might need some team-building activities as well to help improve their chemistry as a unit.

According to reports, there were a couple of dust-ups during Saturday’s practice, with Smith having enough after the second one. The first featured a “good-sized scrum” that led to defensive lineman Jalen Dalton being asked to leave the training, per Michael Rothstein of ESPN.

Smith was said to be “not pleased…at all” with the first fight.

The second one involved nose tackle Anthony Rush. No details on what happened were provided, but it sure seemed significant since Smith chose to finish practice early.

#Falcons coach Arthur Smith just ended practice after the second right that involved NT Anthony Rush. DL Jalen Dalton was kicked out of practice after the first fight. — D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) July 30, 2022

It hasn’t been even one week since training camp started for the Falcons and they’re already dealing with such issues. Of course it should only improve overtime, with players spending more time in practice, but it’s definitely not ideal to have such kind of fights in a crucial time for the team.

Hopefully the next practice for Arthur Smith and the Falcons will be smoother. If not, the team might have to impose stricter punishments to discipline players and push them to work things out by talking peacefully instead of choosing violence and fighting.