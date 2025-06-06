In Raheem Morris's first year as head coach, the Atlanta Falcons finished the season 8-9. It was good enough to be in second place in the NFC South division, but not good enough to make the playoffs. However, the division did not seem to get much stronger this offseason, so it is still up for grabs. With that in mind, the Falcons are hoping to make it back to the playoffs after a seven-year hiatus.

Atlanta went into this offseason with the hopes of improving on the defensive end of the ball. They have the skill players to compete, but their defense let the team down. The Falcons lost Grady Jarrett to free agency, while Justin Simmons and Matthew Judon are still free agents.

Morris and the Falcons did make some great draft picks to help beef up their team on defense, though. In the first round, the Falcons drafted Jalon Walker 15th overall, and they traded up to take James Pearce Jr. with the 26th overall pick. Additionally, the team was able to trade up and take one of the better safeties in the draft in Xavier Watts in round three. Atlanta took another safety in the fourth round when they selected Billy Bowman Jr, and their final pick of the draft was an offensive tackle.

It is no secret what the Falcons' draft strategy was, and they executed it perfectly. But, which one of those defensive rookies has been standing out the most in OTAs?

Jalon Walker could be the best pick of the draft

The Falcons feel as if they got the steal of the draft when they were able to pick Walker at 15. Walker was never supposed to fall that far. In fact, there were talks that Walker would be taken within the top 10. Nevertheless, he is now a part of the Falcons, and the team could not be more thrilled.

Walker, the Georgia product, finished his junior season with 60 total tackles, 11 tackles for a loss, and 6.5 sacks. He is a very good pass rusher, but he can play in the middle of the field, as well. In the NFL, the 6-foot-1 linebacker is going to play both inside and outside linebacker in his first year. Defensive Coordinator Jeff Ulbrich will be moving him around the field during his rookie season.

When it comes to OTAs, the coaches are starting to love their first pick of the draft.

“He knows how to practice at a very high level. He wants to get better and better every single day, and he seems like he does. He's an instant coach. … You just tell him something, and he does it the first time every single time. He goes out and is able to get that stuff done. So, that stuff has been absolutely amazing and awesome with him,” Head Coach Raheem Morris said, via Will McFadden of the Falcons official team website.

When a rookie is able to pick up things as quickly as walker, it is a recipe for success. Walker has the talent and ability to be one of the better linebackers in the NFL, and it is showing in OTAs.

Will Jalon Walker start right away in the NFL?

The simple answer seems to be yes. He is as versatile as they come, and he is going to make an impact immediately. Positionally, there is some uncertainty where Walker will start. However, DC Jeff Ulbrich was able to give some clarity on what the plan is for Walker.

“On first and second down, I want, especially Jalon, to really have an opportunity to just master playing on the edge because I think that there's something there that's really special. Give him an opportunity just to have one home initially and become as good as he can at that. Then, from a third-down perspective, we can get creative with him, and that'll be part of his superpower,” Ulbrich said during the draft, via Terrin Waack of the Falcons official team website.

Atlanta wants their star rookie to rush the passer. They feel he has a knack for getting through the tackles and getting to the quarterback. He was able to showcase that a little bit in college, as well. As Ulbrich mentioned, they might use him in a different role depending on the situation, but Walker can be expected to be a pass rusher to begin.