The Atlanta Falcons have released veteran kicker Matt Bryant and signed Younghoe Koo to replace him, the team announced Tuesday.

The Falcons released Bryant earlier this offseason but left the door open for a return. After not finding any other options during the offseason, the team decided to bring Bryant back right before the start of the season.

The hope was that Bryant could get to his old form that made him one of the best kickers in team history, but that didn't happen and the team has decided to move on. Bryant missed two field goals in the team's loss to the Seattle Seahawks over the weekend and was 9-of-14 overall on the season. He also missed a crucial extra point late in the team's game against the Arizona Cardinals.

On Monday, the team brought in Koo and Elliott Fry for workouts. Koo was evidently more impressive as the team decided to sign him to replace Bryant.

Koo's last appearance in an NFL game was in 2017. He went 3-of-6 on field goals and 9-of-9 on extra points in four appearances.

If this is the end of the road for Bryant, what an NFL career it was. Bryant came into the league in 2002 with the New York Giants, but he has been best known for his time with the Falcons. Starting in 2009, he was Mr. Dependable for the Falcons, and it's probably going to take a while to find someone to be trusted as much as he was.

The Falcons hope Koo can become that guy quickly.