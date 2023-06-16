The Atlanta Falcons made an interesting signing on Friday. Atlanta is reportedly signing kicker Matthew Trickett to a three-year contract, per Ian Rapoport.

“After working out at mandatory minicamp, the #Falcons are signing former Minnesota kicker @matt_trickett2 to a 3-year contract, source said. He can take some kicks off Bradley Pinion and Younghoe Koo in the preseason and ATL can work to develop him,” Rapoport wrote on Twitter.

The decision to sign an expected backup kicker for three years is puzzling to say the least. Perhaps the Falcons envision Trickett taking over starting kicker duties at some point down the road. Nevertheless, fans questioned the signing.

“I’m sorry, a 3 year contract for a back up kicker? Something going on,” Regulators Podcast commented on Twitter.

“Is a 3 year contract for a 3rd string kicker normal??” A fan wrote.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“A three year contract for a backup kicker is crazy,” another fan added.

Matthew Trickett performed well as the kicker for the Minnesota Golden Gophers during his college football career. Prior to signing with the Falcons, however, he had gone undrafted in 2023. Atlanta is giving him a chance to prove himself.

One has to wonder what the future holds for Trickett with Koo and Pinion already on the roster. The Falcons certainly won't have any depth trouble at the kicker position this season.

The Falcons are trying to rebound following a difficult 2022 campaign. They could surprise some people around the NFL world with their young and exciting core of players.

We will continue to provide updates on Atlanta as they are made available.