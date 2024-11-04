The Atlanta Falcons have had a wonderful first half of the 2024 NFL season. Atlanta is 6-3 heading into Week 10 and has a two-game advantage in the NFC South standings. The Kirk Cousins experience seems to be going well in Atlanta as they've finally taken over their weak division. However, one Falcons player believes that they have accomplished even more than that.

Falcons running back Bijan Robinson believes that the Falcons have the best offensive unit in the NFC. Robinson shared his thoughts on why the Falcons are better than the Lions or Eagles on The Dan Patrick Show on Monday.

“The Lions are playing great, Philly is playing great but I feel like we have a lot of threats on this team and it’s starting to open up and get better and better every single week,” Robinson said. “I think there’s a lot of great teams but I feel like we have the team that’s playing good, playing positive and hopefully we just continue to keep on rolling.”

One one hand, it is easy to see where Bijan's confidence is coming from. On paper the Falcons have a loaded offense, and they've been getting solid results on the field lately.

That said, they are a step behind the Lions on offense. Detroit has scored 258 points this season while the Falcons have scored 221. The Lions have also allowed many fewer points (148) than the Falcons (216), which has reduced their need to get into shootouts to save the team. It is also important to note that Detroit has arguably the best offensive mind in the NFL with Ben Johnson at OC.

The Falcons do not play the Lions in 2024 unless they meet in the postseason. Until then, Atlanta can prove their worth against quality opponents like the Vikings and Commanders. Both of those teams are currently ahead of Atlanta in the NFC standings.

Falcons get encouraging Drake London injury update

Falcons receiver Drake London had a solid outing against the Cowboys in Week 9.

London scored a touchdown in the game and hit a hilarious celebration. Unfortunately, it later appeared that he suffered an injury during the play.

London reportedly suffered a hip pointer during that touchdown play.

“Falcons WR Drake London will have tests done, but the belief is he suffered a hip pointer, source said. While those can be frustrating, they are not long-term issues,” Rapoport tweeted on X, formerly Twitter.

This is great news for the Falcons. While they did survive the rest of Sunday's victory without London, losing him for an extended period of time would be a huge problem. Atlanta's other top receivers include Darnell Mooney and Ray-Ray McCloud at receiver, as well as tight end Kyle Pitts and running back Bijan Robinson.

Falcons fans should keep their eyes on the practice reports this week to learn more about how long London will be out of the lineup.