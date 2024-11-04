The Atlanta Falcons got a huge win against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 9, and they did it without their top receiver for most of the game. Drake London scored a touchdown in the first quarter, injured his hip, and was ruled out for the rest of the game. There may have been concerns about London's status going forward, but there has been good news surrounding his injury, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“Falcons WR Drake London will have tests done, but the belief is he suffered a hip pointer, source said. While those can be frustrating, they are not long-term issues,” Rapoport tweeted on X, formerly Twitter.

The Falcons survived without London for the rest of the game, as Darnell Mooney and Ray-Ray McCloud scored touchdowns. London has been the Falcons' best receiver this season and one of the best in the league, and it's good that his injury isn't serious.

Drake London having big season for Falcons

Drake London is having a big season for the Falcons, as he currently has 50 receptions for 552 receiving yards and six touchdowns, which is tied for second in the league. Kirk Cousins has made London one of his go-to targets in the end-zone, and there's a good chance when he throws him the ball, he's going to catch it. The Falcons have used London on the outside and in the slot, and he's become a mismatch for many cornerbacks due to his size.

Not only is London having a big season for the Falcons, but Darnell Mooney is right beside him, and they have an argument for being the best receiver duo in the league. Mooney currently has 41 receptions for 588 receiving yards and five touchdowns. If London would have to miss time, Mooney would step in as the top receiver with no problem.

Overall, the Falcons offense has been clicking after having a rough start to the season, and Kirk Cousins has been on a roll as well. The Falcons have a big lead in the NFC South, and if the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lose on Monday Night Football against the Kansas City Chiefs, they'll have a two-and-a-half-game lead in the division.

The one thing the Falcons will need to improve on is their defense, as their pass rush might be one of the worst in the league. Adding another edge rusher would be good for them as the trade deadline approaches.