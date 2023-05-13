Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Atlanta Falcons first round NFL Draft pick Bijan Robinson hasn’t played in a game yet and he likely already has Fantasy Football managers salivating over his abilities. Robinson spoke to reporters on Friday after the Falcons opened rookie minicamp, giving fantasy managers a glimpse at the lucrative role he’ll play in Arthur Smith’s offense in 2023.

Robinson said that Smith will use him “everywhere“, per Harry Lyles Jr. of ESPN.

“He uses me everywhere, from receiver to running back. He lets me do my abilities and skill set the right way, whether it’s catching the ball, running routes, obviously running the football, blocking and doing it all.”

Robinson said he trusts Smith to use him “the right way.”

Which is?

Robinson, who was selected by the Falcons with the eighth pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, said Smith uses him at both receiver and running back, catching the ball, running routes and running the football.

Fantasy football managers were a bit leery about Robinson entering a Falcons backfield that ranked third in rushing last year, and already has a strong runner in Tyler Allgeier, who ran for over 1000 yards as a rookie in 2022.

But these comments should ease any concerns managers may have had about Robinson’s fantasy stock.

While he may get less carries than they’d like, it sounds like Smith is fully prepared to utilize the Texas product’s skills as a pass-catcher.

That’s yet another area where Robinson’s explosiveness was a weapon, as he turned just 19 receptions into 314 receiving yards during his senior year with the Longhorns.

Even if Robinson has a more limited role as the Falcons‘ feature back, it’s going to be enough, coupled with his receiving role, to make him a very enticing pick in fantasy football drafts this summer.