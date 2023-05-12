The NFL’s annual schedule release has become a staple in the league’s calendar, not just for the 32 franchises themselves, but their social media teams as well. The Atlanta Falcons joined in on the fun after the Tennessee Titans’ announcement featured random bystanders on the streets of Nashville trying to guess NFL teams by their logos.

We asked people on Broadway to help us with our 2023 schedule release. 🤣 📺: 2023 Schedule Release on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/31LsUUDn3O — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) May 12, 2023

From naming the Cincinnati Bengals the “Boston Bobcats” to mixing up the Jacksonville Jaguars logo with Chester Cheeto, every opponent the Titans will face was incorrectly identified.

When it was the Falcons’ turn, a woman called them the “Red Stallions” and added a roar. Atlanta’s social media crew obliged to the team’s newly anointed nickname, promptly changing their Twitter name.

The @AtlantaFalcons have updated their Twitter bio 😂 pic.twitter.com/ZZyQ378OV1 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 12, 2023

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Falcons will travel to Nashville to play the Titans in Week 8.

Atlanta’s social media team had a unique idea for its own schedule release, entrusting several Tik Tok personalities to break the news to Falcons fans.

On the field, the Falcons are an intriguing team to watch for the 2023 season. With Bijan Robinson, perhaps the most highly anticipated rookie in this year’s class leading the way on offense, Atlanta could emerge as playoff contenders in a wide-open NFC South.

The Falcons open their regular season with two straight home games. They’ll welcome the division rival Carolina Panthers in Week 1 before the new-look Green Bay Packers come to Atlanta.

NFL teams are no longer only competing for division titles and Super Bowl championships. In the biggest age for social media, they’re also fighting for the next great viral moment. The Titans and Falcons took the cake this year.