Just days after being selected with the eighth overall pick by the Atlanta Falcons, former Texas running back Bijan Robinson is already getting back to work. On Tuesday, the new Falcons RB1 was seen working out with a former rookie of the year in Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase.

Bijan Robinson working out with a guy who knows something about having a good rookie season 🔥 (via Trey Hardee/IG)@Bijan5Robinson | @Real10jayy__ pic.twitter.com/su57Ip353o — NFL (@NFL) May 2, 2023

Just as it was for Chase, expectations are sky-high for Bijan Robinson heading into his rookie season. If Robinson is able to have a similar first year to that of the Bengals WR1, the Falcons could have a star in their backfield.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

During his rookie season, Chase burst onto the scene for the Bengals. After being taken with the fifth overall pick, he recorded 81 receptions for 1,455 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns over 17 games. He was also efficient in the playoffs, recording 25 receptions for 368 receiving yards and one touchdown. Now heading into the third year of his NFL career, Chase has cemented himself as one of the best in the NFL.

Upon his arrival in Atlanta, Falcons fans will hope that Bijan Robinson can make an impact that is on that level. During his time at Texas, there were few running backs as productive as him. In total, he rushed for 3,410 yards and 33 touchdowns over 31 collegiate games. Through the air, he hauled in 60 receptions for 805 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

Bijan Robinson will now join a Falcons offense that will allow him to succeed from day one. With Drake London at wide receiver and Kyle Pitts at tight end, they will have a young trio with elite upside. Given that the offense can find success, Robinson will be able to make a mark in year one.