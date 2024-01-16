The football world is in a frenzy over Bill Belichick's interview with the Falcons.

The Atlanta Falcons parted ways with head coach Arthur Smith after a disappointing end to the 2023-24 season. The Falcons are searching for new leadership amid Smith's departure, and former Patriots coach Bill Belichick is at the top of the list. Now, fans are on high alert amid news of his interview.

Social media fans are all over the Falcons' new head coach endeavors

The Falcons announced that they interviewed Bill Belichick for the head coaching job on Monday, per the team's X account. As a result, fans on social media are going crazy with speculations and comedic criticism of the team's move:

Do you think Bill Belichick made any 28-3 jokes during his job interview with the Falcons? pic.twitter.com/P5WeEDteMk — Pats Buzz (@PatsBuzz) January 16, 2024

i know a lot goes into it but it's bizarre to me that belichick had to interview for a coaching job. it's like tom cruise auditioning for a role — Danny Kelly (@DannyBKelly) January 16, 2024

Fans largely point out that Belichick handed the Falcons one of the worst postseason losses. Atlanta led the Patriots 28-3 during the 2017 Super Bowl. However, Belichick led New England to an astonishing comeback that forever haunts Falcons fans.

Ironically, Belichick is interested in coaching the team he caused to have a monumental collapse. Nevertheless, Belichick would be a great to Atlanta.

The longtime Patriots coach spent 24 seasons with the Patriots and led the team to nine Super Bowls. Thus, he is one of the most winning coaches in NFL history. His last recent with New England did not go as planned, but a fresh start could be just what he needs.

The Falcons finished the season at 7-10 and failed to make the NFL Playoffs. Still, the team possesses talent Belichick could help take to the next level. As Atlanta's offseason progresses, fans are anxious to see who their next head coach will be.