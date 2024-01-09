The Atlanta Falcons are now the betting favorites to land Bill Belichick, after the firing of head coach Arthur Smith.

The Atlanta Falcons are now the betting favorites to land Bill Belichick. He has yet to be fired or even part ways with the New England Patriots, but it's assumed that 2024 was his last season in Foxborough. Belichick will be the most highly touted coach on the market, whether he walks from the Patriots or they decide to make him available through trade. His move to the Falcons is listed at +300 odds, according to BetOnline.

There's a plethora of teams that will go after Belichick, but a few seem to already have a coach in mind. The Chargers have been linked to Jim Harbaugh, the Commanders to Eric Bieniemy, and the Panthers to Mike MacDonald. While the Falcons don't have the best available roster to immediately compete for a title, there's a future in Atlanta.

Building through the draft the Falcons have some extremely talented young pieces like Bijan Robinson, Kyle Pitts, and Drake London. Belichick would be able to bring a defensive mindset to a team that's focused most of their energy on the offensive end. The Falcons haven't shown that they're ready for the playoffs, much they aren't too far from playing in the postseason.

Atlanta finished the 2023-24 season with a 7-10 record. They're in a weak conference that doesn't have a clearcut No. 1 contender, so a guy like Belichick can certainly go in there and win the NFC South. The Falcons job isn't the most interesting on the market, but it's far from the worst option for Belichick.