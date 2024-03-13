Kirk Cousins signed a four-year $180 million contract this offseason with the Atlanta Falcons. Many believe Atlanta is all the way back now that they have Cousins under center. However, the new deal brought on a harsh reaction from Cam Newton.
The former MVP-winning quarterback claims the deal was “alarming,” according to the 4th and 1 podcast. Newton explains how he finds the deal odd considering Cousins has only won one playoff game throughout his career. Despite that, he's happy Kirk Cousins continues to find ways to get paid.
“It is extremely alarming that he only had one playoff win in 12 years. Man he's been breaking the bank, but it's like a safe pick. I feel like the Atlanta Falcons was trying to go find a Matt Ryan. I don't know what they're thinking, but do I get mad that I see this statistic that he's made $329 million in fully guaranteed money f*** no, go get that money.”
Cam Newton makes a solid point there. At 35 years old, it's unclear how much longer Kirk Cousins can keep playing in the league. But considering the Falcons have a plethora of talent on the offense, it makes sense for the franchise to bring in a proven veteran to improve the teams playoff hopes.
With that said, Newton brought up another great point considering Cousins. One fact that's not being mentioned enough is that Kirk Cousins is coming back from an achilles injury. He is expected to make a full recovery. But it's still an alarming injury for a quarterback at his age. Cam Newton explains his thought process further.
“I think he's good enough to put them in a position to win, so it ain't just like it's a trash pick or trash acquisition. Now he's coming off of an achilles, none of that other s*** matters, the one playoff win doesn't matter. You could've went and got Justin Fields, doesn't matter. The thing that's alarming to me is he's coming off of an injury and he still got the bag, wow.”
At the end of the day, Newton is mainly impressed with how Cousins keeps reeling in these hefty contracts.
“I can't make it about me, but if I were to make it about me, yo I had a lees-franc injury, not as bad as an achilles injury, but damn f*** who is your agent?”