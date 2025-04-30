The Atlanta Falcons hoped the post-draft attention would be on their two first-round picks at edge rusher. But instead, their defense is in the news for another reason. The son of Falcons' defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich prank-called Shedeur Sanders pretending to be Mickey Loomis of the Saints. After it was caught on video, an investigation uncovered Jax Ulbrich's role in the prank. Jeff Ulbrich spoke to the media for the first time since the incident on Wednesday.

#Falcons DC Jeff Ulbrich apologizes publicly for his and his son's role in the Shedeur Sanders prank phone call. "The Sanders family was amazingly gracious… more than they needed to be." pic.twitter.com/4f3lMGukz9 — Joe Patrick (@japatrick200) April 30, 2025

“First of all, I would like to publicly apologize to Shedeur and the Sanders family for what occurred. Second of all, I want to publicly apologize to [Falcons' owner] Mr. [Arthur] Blank, [Atlanta GM] Terry Fontenot, [Atlanta HC] Raheem Morris, and the entire Falcons organization. My actions of not protecting confidential data were inexcusable. My son's actions were absolutely inexcusable. And for that, we are both deeply sorry.”

This is Ulbrich's second stint with the Falcons, having worked with the team from 2015 to 2020. After a stint with the Jets, he returned as the defensive coordinator this offseason.

“The NFL has taken action and I fully respect the punishment,” Ulbrich said of the fines levied on him and the team. He is ordered to pay $100,000 and the team $250,000 for a failure to conceal confidential data.

“We take full responsibility, my son and myself, and we will not be appealing the fine in any way. Going forward, I promise my son and I will work hard to demonstrate that we are better than this. Again, I am deeply sorry for our actions.”

According to Joe Patrick of 92.9 The Game, Ulbrich also added, “The Sanders family was amazingly gracious… more than they needed to be.”

The Falcons and Ulbrich will pay the fines to put this controversy to bed. There is no word on any investigation into the prank calls to Colts TE Tyler Warren or Eagles QB Kyle McCord during the draft, or whether those were also from Ulbrich.