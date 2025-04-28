Unfortunately, there have been several prank calls during the 2025 NFL Draft, including to the likes of Shedeur Sanders and Tyler Warren. Now, a video has emerged of an Alabama Crimson Tide football fan prank-calling Texas Longhorns star Isaiah Bond, who went undrafted, while posing as the Atlanta Falcons.

The video begins with the fan being shocked that Bond bought it. He introduces himself as Terry Fontenot, the general manager of the Falcons, before promising to select him in the draft and give the phone to owner Arthur Blank.

“Yes, sir,” Bond replies. “That's good news. You gettin' a baller, there's no doubt. I'm coming to work.”

The fan then revealed his true colors, saying, “Roll tide, Isiah. Roll tide,” utilizing the Alabama slogan. Bond laughs, replying, “Yes sir, Roll Tide,” before the Alabama fan hangs up.

Of course, Bond was not selected by the Falcons. He was not drafted by anyone and remains an undrafted free agent. Bond did play for Alabama from 2022-23, and perhaps that is why he didn't think twice at the end of the call.

The Alabama fan was elated with the result, jumping out of his chair in excitement. As Dov Kleiman notes in his post on X, formerly Twitter, these pranks are “cruel.”

The 2025 NFL Draft was full of prank calls

Texas wideout Isaiah Bond was not the only one to receive a prank call during the 2025 NFL Draft. Shedeur Sanders was the most infamous example,

The son of Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich was the catalyst of this prank. They called Sanders, who said, “Been waiting on you.” The pranksters then replied, “[You'll] have to wait a little longer.”

Luckily, Sanders took the prank in stride. However, Ulbrich's son had to publicly apologize for his actions. He was eventually picked in the fifth round of the draft, though.

Penn State tight end Tyler Warren was also pranked. Warren alleged it occurred while the New York Jets were on the clock. His camp believes the same people as the Sanders prank were behind it.

Bond's stock dropped during the lead-up to the 2025 NFL Draft. While he posted a career-high five touchdowns in 2024 with Texas, he only logged 540 yards. The year before, he had 668 yards with Alabama.

However, it was an off-field situation that could have further cemented his fate. He turned himself in to Frisco police on an outstanding warrant in April 2025 before the draft. He did post bond and was subsequently released.