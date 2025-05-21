When the Atlanta Falcons signed Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million deal in 2024, they declared themselves ready to compete. However, fast forward to the 2025 offseason, and it’s clear that their all-in gamble came with caveats. The team’s ceiling hinges not just on Cousins’ health and productivity. It is also dependent on how well they fill gaps around him. Despite a solid draft, the Falcons still have question marks. This is particularly true in the secondary and along the defensive front. If they are serious about turning their bold moves into wins, they’ll need to explore the trade market.

Falcons' 2025 Offseason So Far

The Falcons didn’t make much of a splash in free agency. However, that was mostly by necessity. Cousins’ massive contract severely limited their financial flexibility, which in turn cost them key players like safety Justin Simmons and center Drew Dalman. The front office must live with the consequences. After all, this was a self-inflicted bind. Despite that, the team did manage to pull off a high-upside draft.

Atlanta traded away next year’s first-round pick to move up and secure not one, but two first-rounders in 2025. Those turned out to be edge rusher James Pearce Jr and linebacker Jalon Walker. Both should see significant snaps early. This is especially true given the Falcons’ abysmal 59.0 team pass-rush grade from last season. That investment, however, came at a cost and underscored just how much Atlanta is betting on development over depth.

In the secondary, the Falcons did take steps to reinforce coverage. Still, lingering concerns remain. Dee Alford has yet to lock down the slot corner role convincingly, and Mike Hughes continues to be inconsistent on the outside. Rookie Billy Bowman Jr brings promise, and Clark Phillips III may make a leap. However, these are hopes, not guarantees. The defense still lacks a reliable veteran to stabilize the cornerback unit and elevate the group’s performance.

Here we'll try to to look at the players who are the Atlanta Falcons 2 best trade targets to round out their 2025 roster.

Target 1: Jalen Ramsey

Ramsey isn’t the All-Pro force he was a few years ago. That said, don’t let that fool you. He’s still one of the most versatile and cerebral corners in the game. In 2024, he posted a strong 78.5 PFF coverage grade while playing both outside and inside roles for the Dolphins. With Miami looking to shed salary, Ramsey has quietly emerged as a trade candidate. A post-June 1 trade would save the Dolphins $10 million. League reports suggest Miami may only ask for a fifth-round pick in return.

From Atlanta’s perspective, this is a deal that makes too much sense to ignore. The Falcons lack high-end depth at cornerback behind AJ Terrell. Ramsey's presence would provide not only veteran leadership but also scheme versatility. He’s played under Falcons head coach Raheem Morris before during their time together with the Los Angeles Rams. There’s mutual respect and familiarity between the two. That connection could be pivotal in helping Ramsey hit the ground running in Jeff Ulbrich’s defensive system.

Moreover, Ramsey’s presence could allow younger defensive backs like Clark Phillips III to develop without being thrown into the fire. This would also insulate the team against potential injuries. If Atlanta truly wants to close the gap between contender and pretender, a player like Ramsey can act as the glue that holds a shaky cornerback room together.

Target 2: Micheal Clemons

Sure, Kirk Cousins’ tenure in Atlanta is still fresh. However, rumblings around a potential trade have surfaced—especially given the presence of young QB Michael Penix Jr ahead of him on the depth chart. One intriguing trade package involves the New York Jets. Yes, the Jets now have Justin Fields. However, we feel they remain a quarterback-needy team. Having Cousins internally compete with Fields would be a boon. In return, Atlanta could pry away 27-year-old edge rusher Micheal Clemons.

Clemons is coming off a career-best season. He racked up 4.5 sacks and 10 QB hits despite playing in a rotational role. He’s not a complete player, though. His run defense remains below average, but his burst and motor as an outside rusher could be a perfect complement to the Falcons’ newly drafted James Pearce Jr and veteran Leonard Floyd. Atlanta needs juice on the edge, and Clemons offers that at a relatively low cost.

A trade centered around Cousins and Clemons would also come with cap implications. The Falcons could offload some salary from Cousins’ deal while acquiring a younger, cost-controlled defensive lineman who still has room to grow. It's the kind of trade that balances short-term impact with long-term value. That's exactly what a team stuck in cap purgatory should be seeking.

Final Thoughts

The Falcons are not far off from being a serious playoff team in the NFC South. The offensive infrastructure is there with Cousins, Bijan Robinson, and a promising young receiving corps. But unless they shore up their defense—particularly at cornerback and along the edge—the team’s upside remains capped.

Acquiring Jalen Ramsey and Micheal Clemons would not only fill glaring holes but also send a clear message: Atlanta is done hoping. It’s ready to start winning.