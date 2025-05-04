The Atlanta Falcons are currently gearing up for a 2025 season that will be filled with immense expectations after 2024's disappointment. The Falcons recently addressed their biggest weakness by adding multiple edge rushers in the first round of the NFL Draft, but there are still major questions about the roster, including what the future holds for benched quarterback Kirk Cousins.

One storyline over the last few years for the Falcons has been the play of tight end Kyle Pitts, who has seen his production plateau after a strong rookie season in 2021.

Recently, Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson got 100% real on why he is expecting big things from Pitts, a former top five pick, in 2025, per Coral Smith of NFL.com.

“I'm expecting Kyle to take a big jump,” Robinson said. “You know, Year 2 of the system. Year 2 of understanding what we're trying to do offensively. All those things that come with it, so expecting a lot of good things from Kyle. He knows what he needs to work on with the details, some of the fundamentals and techniques, the consistency down in and down out, those are things we talk about with him and (tight ends coach Kevin) Koger talks about with him all the time is those finer details and that next level that he can take as a player.

A prove-it year for Kyle Pitts

Kyle Pitts had the disadvantage of trying to catch passes from what was left of Kirk Cousins, and then from rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr., down the stretch of the 2024-25 season.

Still, that doesn't fully explain the lack of production that Atlanta has been getting out of its former first round draft pick.

This year, Penix Jr. will be the full-time starter, which should provide some stability for Pitts moving forward. The two connected for a clutch touchdown in the Falcons' narrow road loss vs the Washington Commanders late in the season.

In any case, the Falcons' 2025 campaign is slated to get underway in September.