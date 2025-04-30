Apr 30, 2025 at 11:15 AM ET

The Atlanta Falcons dominated the headlines during the 2025 NFL Draft. Atlanta made an aggressive move during the first round, trading up to acquire James Pearce Jr. The Falcons stayed in the headlines after defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich's son prank called Shedeur Sanders amid his surprising freefall down draft boards. Now the league has issued its judgment on the matter.

The NFL has fined the Falcons $250,000 and DC Jeff Ulbrich $100,000 over the leak of Shedeur Sanders' phone number, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Ulbrich's son, Jax, took the phone number from Ulbrich's iPad and used it to prank call Sanders during the 2025 NFL Draft.

