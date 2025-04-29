The Atlanta Falcons have made some aggressive moves over the past two offseasons. In 2024 they made a bold move by signing Kirk Cousins to a huge contract in free agency, then adding Michael Penix Jr. in the first round. This year the Falcons traded up to draft James Pearce Jr. in the first round. It seems they will take a more measured approach with figuring out what to do next with Cousins.

Falcons GM Terry Fontenot explained that he is taking a patient approach to dealing with Kirk Cousins.

“We have to be patient there and we always we’re open with not just talking about Kirk, but with really anybody on our roster,”Fontenot said on Tuesday via SiriusXM. “You know, we have a lot of those calls with — I’ve probably talked to already six or seven GMs, since the draft ended, and they’re talking about their roster. We’re talking about our roster because after you get through the draft, that shifts some things in terms of needs and surplus and all that.”

Fontenot added that that the Falcons are always looking at what's best for the organization. They will not feel compelled to make a decision on Cousins, one way or another, based on other factors.

“So we’re always patient with those types of things because if something comes to us with Kirk or any other player that makes sense and it’s going to help this team, then we’re going to be aggressive and we’re going to do it,” Fontenot concluded. “And if it’s not something that’s going to ultimately help this team, we always have to ask that question: Is it the best for the Atlanta Falcons or this organization? And if it is, we’re going to be willing to do it. But all that communication is always ongoing.”

Now that many teams have filled their quarterback positions in the 2025 NFL Draft, Kirk may have to stay in Atlanta as a backup this fall.

NFL insider lays out ‘realistic' Falcons scenario for Kirk Cousins

ESPN's Mar Raimondi believes that Cousins could end up being the backup to Michael Penix Jr. in 2025.

“But what the team did not do is move Cousins, which some had anticipated. After the draft and its quarterback machinations, there doesn't seem to be a natural landing place for him at this moment, and it seems realistic he continues being Michael Penix Jr.'s backup through the offseason,” Raimondi reported.

His colleague Dan Graziano went even further, suggesting that Cousins will remain in Atlanta for a long time.

“With free agency and now the draft having come and gone, it's fair to wonder whether Cousins will end up being traded this offseason or whether he'll have to wait until next spring to get loose from his current situation,” Graziano added.

It will be interesting to track this situation throughout the summer.