The Atlanta Falcons have a game coming up on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, but before that, running back Cordarrelle Patterson made sure that Kyle Pitts will pay for the bet the tight end lost to the veteran tailback over last weekend’s SEC rivalry game between the Florida Gators and the Tennessee Volunteers.

See, Pitts is a product of Florida football, while Patterson is from Tennessee. Cordarrelle, along with Falcons strength and conditioning coach Thomas Stallworth, who is also from Tennessee, wanted Pitts to wear Volunteers-colored overalls if the Vols won over the Gators, which did happen last Saturday.

Via ESPN’s Michael Rothstein:

No photo sadly, but Kyle Pitts lost a bet on Tennessee-Florida with Cordarrelle Patterson & Thomas Stallworth so… He had to wear Tennessee-colored overalls today. They were hanging in his locker, waiting. “They put me in overalls, I think that’s the worst part. Overalls.”

Patterson would later supply photographic evidence, though, that Pitts did indeed pay for the bet.

The Volunteers stayed undefeated this season by taking down Pitts’ Gators at home last Saturday, 38-33. The Gators tried to make that game interesting with a fourth-quarter comeback attempt after entering the final period trailing by 10 points, but they ended up falling short. The Gators are now 2-2 and will look to pick themselves up with a game next against the Eastern Washington Eagles at home. Meanwhile, the 4-0 Tennessee battles the LSU Tigers on Oct. 8 in Baton Rouge. As for Patterson, Pitts, and the rest of the Falcons, they are also on a mission to score a win this coming weekend as they take on the Browns in Atlanta.

The Falcons just scored their first win of the season in Week 3, outlasting the Seattle Seahawks on the road, 27-23.