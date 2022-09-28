Myles Garrett gets major update from Browns’ Kevin Stefanski after car accident

Kevin Stefanski provided a major update on Myles Garrett following Garrett’s scary car accident earlier this week. Cleveland Browns staff writer Anthony Poisal revealed that Stefanski expects Garrett to return to the team on Thursday.

“Very grateful he’s OK,” Stefanski said. “Spoken to him. He’s staying home today resting, and we’ll see him tomorrow morning.”

Poisal also said Stefanski is not ruling anybody out for the Browns upcoming game, so there is a chance that Myles Garrett ends up playing. Although Garrett was able to walk away from the crash without any devastating or life-threatening injuries, the Browns superstar defensive end did suffer a shoulder and biceps strain to go along with minor lacerations.

The fact that he’s even returning as soon as Thursday following the accident is incredible on its own. It seemed likely that Myles Garrett would have to miss a significant amount of time at the very least.

Body cam footage was recently released showing Myles Garrett immediately after the car accident. He was in stable condition but appeared to be injured. His likely totaled car is shown in the background of the video as well.

The Browns are off to a strong start to the season and Garrett is the backbone of the team. They have to feel fortunate to have Garrett back so much earlier than originally expected. Nevertheless, his status for the Browns’ Sunday matchup against the Atlanta Falcons is unclear.

Even if Myles Garrett is able to play, the team may opt to give him a week of rest. But nothing has been officially announced yet.