Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers barely escaped with a victory on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. The Bucs won, 21-15, but more than a few folks might say that they had a little help from the game officials after Atlanta defensive lineman Grady Jarrett was flagged for a controversial roughing the passer call on Brady in the dying moments of the game.

Because of the call, Tampa was able to run out the clock and hold on to the win.

For his part, Falcons star Cordarelle Patterson was not at all pleased by the late-game developments in their loss to Brady and Co. The four-time All-Pro wide receiver quickly took to Twitter to blast the referees after the game:

BS call!!!!! — cordarrelle patterson (@ceeflashpee84) October 9, 2022

Patterson wasn’t done. The 31-year-old then decided to troll the game official who made the call, Jerome Boger, by using a photo of the ref as his own Twitter profile picture:

Cordarrelle Patterson changed his profile pic to Jerome Boger, the ref who called roughing the passer against the Falcons 😅 pic.twitter.com/WhrCdYGzEp — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) October 10, 2022

That’s savage. To be fair, Patterson didn’t say anything against the referee (except for the “BS call” comment, of course), so I’m not sure if the NFL can fine the Falcons WR for his actions here.

For those that require additional context, here is the play in question:

To say that the call was controversial would be an understatement. You can clearly see in the reaction of the Flacons players and their coaching staff that they were incensed by the penalty. After all, it did cost them the game.