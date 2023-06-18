With a full season of Desmond Ridder at quarterback, the Atlanta Falcons are hoping for much bigger things from their offense this season. As they look to get Ridder a few more weapons, the Falcons have turned to a former HBCU standout turned XFL star.

The Falcons have signed wide receiver Chris Blair, the XFL announced. Blair was invited to Falcons minicamp after his stint with the DC Defenders. Clearly Atlanta liked what they saw and will give Blair an opportunity to make the roster.

With the Defenders, Blair caught 26 passes for 594 yards and three touchdowns. His total yardage and 22.8 yards per reception both ranked third in the XFL.

Before the Defenders, Blair played for HBCU Alcorn State. Over two seasons, the wide receiver caught 87 passes for 1,460 yards and 13 touchdowns. Averaging almost 17 yards a reception, Blair has been a playmaker even dating back his college days.

His time in the XFL helped get him on the map with the Falcons. He'll join a wide receiver room that is highlighted by Drake London. Veterans Mack Hollins and Scotty Miller should also play a role in the receiving offense. Blair will look to prove that he deserves a role as a potential big-play threat.

During his year with the Defenders, DC reached the XFL title game. Chris Blair played a crucial role in helping his team get to that point. He'll now join Atlanta looking to help another offense emerge and looking to help the Falcons find their way back in the playoffs.