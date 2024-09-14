The stage's set for the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles' Week 2 matchup featured on Monday Night Football. The Falcons are the favorite to beat the Eagles on Monday. But they will need a strong effort from their Kirk Cousins-led offense, coming off a disappointing 18-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1. Plus, Atlanta's defense will be without linebacker Nate Landman, who's ruled out for Monday's matchup due to a lingering quad injury, per Falcons' team reporter Tori McElhaney.

“Raheem Morris has ruled Nate Landman OUT of Monday night's game vs. the Philadelphia Eagles,” she posted to her X, formerly Twitter.

Landman's participation was limited throughout Week 1's prep before being cleared to play in the Falcons' season-opening loss to the Steelers. However, he played in only 54% of the team's defensive snaps, coming up with a crucial 4th-and-1 stop in the fourth quarter of a game where the Falcons' defense allowed 18 points but held Pittsburgh to a lone field goal in the final frame.

In preparation for Week 2, the Falcons practiced without Landman because his quad injury progressed to a calf issue, according to McElhaney's report. Therefore, it was no surprise to hear head coach Raheem Morris rule him out officially on Saturday.

Falcons will lean on Kaden Elliss, Troy Anderson, and JB Bertrand in Week 2

In Nate Landman's absence, Atlanta will turn to starting linebackers Kaden Elliss, Troy Anderson, and rookie JD Bertrand in an increased role against the Eagles. Without Landman, the Falcons don't have a true inside linebacker on their practice squad but invited veteran linebackers Kwon Alexander, Rashaan Evans, and Josh Woods to a team workout on Friday, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

With three healthy starting linebackers, the Falcons will look to capture their first win of the 2024 NFL season on Monday against the Eagles.