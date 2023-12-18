Arthur Smith admitted he doesn't know whether it will be Desmond Ridder or Taylor Heinicke under center for the Falcons in Week 16.

The Atlanta Falcons have had another up-and-down 2023 campaign, but their latest outing, a 9-7 loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 15, is likely going to represent rock bottom for this team. Desmond Ridder looked awful under center once again for Atlanta, and now head coach Arthur Smith has a big decision to make when it comes to his starting quarterback for Week 16.

In a rain soaked game, Ridder's numbers weren't awful (12/20, 152 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT), but he continues to struggle to put points on the board, and he threw one of the worst interceptions of the season that eventually led to the Panthers game-winning field goal. Ridder's continued struggles have put Smith in a tough spot, and he admitted he doesn't know if Ridder or Taylor Heinicke will get the start at quarterback in Week 16 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Via Michael Rothstein:

“Falcons coach Arthur Smith said he hasn't made a decision yet between Desmond Ridder or Taylor Heinicke at quarterback Sunday against Indianapolis. Said they won't bring in another QB or start Logan Woodside.”

Arthur Smith has big decision to make when it comes to Falcons Week 16 starter

One way or another, either Ridder or Heinicke will be playing, but neither option is particularly appealing for the Falcons. Ridder has looked awful in his first season as a starter, and was benched earlier in the season in favor of Heinicke. The problem is Heinicke didn't look much better under center, which prompted Smith to turn back to Ridder.

All in all, the quarterback situation is pretty dire for the Falcons either way, and with their playoff hopes barely hanging on by a thread, it likely won't matter who they start moving forward. But with Ridder continuing to struggle, Smith may have no choice but to turn to Heinicke for the final three games of the regular season, and it will be worth keeping an eye out to see what his final decision ends up being.