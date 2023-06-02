Drake London is entering his second season in the NFL, but the Atlanta Falcons wide receiver is already being recognized for his off-the-field leadership in the Falcons' building.

As the No. 1 wideout for Atlanta, London has embraced being the guy everyone is looking to for advice and to better understand the playbook.

“We have a lot of new faces in the room, a lot of young guys. It really falls on Drake to be forced into a leadership role,” Falcons wide receivers coach T.J. Yates said. “I think he actually is very natural at it. Last year he had more of a quiet demeanor to him but you can see just naturally because of the guy he is and competitor he is, the leadership qualites come out of him now.”

London impressed as a rookie in 2022, catching 72 passes for 866 yards and four touchdowns. He finished the year as Atlanta's top receiver.

The Falcons have one of the youngest offenses in the league this season. London is in his second-year, presumed starting quarterback Desmond Ridder is also entering his sophomore season and rookie Bijan Robinson is expected to be the starting running back.

The Falcons used five of their last six first-round picks on offensive players as they try to revamp and return to the postseason for the first time since 2017, also the last season they had a winning record. With weapons like Drake London improving and thriving both on and off the field, Atlanta could be closer to playoff contention than most people think.