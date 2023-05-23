As the Atlanta Falcons prepare for the 2023 season, they are looking for growth and a possible spot in this year’s playoffs. There are a few questions that keep getting asked concerning the Falcons growth, however, and they all have to do with their 24-year-old starting quarterback, Desmond Ridder.

Is Desmond Ridder ready? Is Desmond Ridder the quarterback for the Falcons’ future? Can Desmond Ridder lead the Falcons to the playoffs?

I think those are questions that any young, starting quarterback would have thrown at him, either directly or indirectly. But in the Falcons’ case, it’s a little different.

You have to understand that, from a historical context, the Falcons have been let down by quarterbacks for decades. Ask any Falcons’ fan and they’ll tell you the woes of Jeff George and his massive arm and deficient accuracy.

They’ll tell you of Chris Chandler and his broken body. They’ll tell you even — as much as he was admired and adored — how heartbreaking it was to watch as Michael Vick, their hopeful quarterback savior, was sent to jail in the middle of his prime years.

They’ll also tell you the remnants of Vick’s sudden departure, in the names of Joey Harrington, Chris Redman and Byron Leftwich.

But then they’ll tell you of Matt Ryan. As a kid from Boston College, growing up in Pennsylvania, he grew to embody and embrace everything about Atlanta.

Ryan was as likeable and beloved as any quarterback that the Falcons, or the city of Atlanta, has ever seen. Ryan was good, as he’s got enough records and accolades with the Falcons to prove it.

He was a warm welcome after the Vick saga and all that came after it. But still, it will be Ryan that is probably remembered most for the biggest heartbreak in Atlanta Falcons history.

28-3. That’s all you have to say. That’s all you have to say to any Falcons fan to ruin their day… probably their week.

In what was all but in the palm of the Falcons’ hands, their MVP quarterback Ryan just couldn’t deliver — and he continues to become synonymous with that score to this day.

So, it seems obvious what the Falcons need, right? They need a quarterback. But not just any quarterback.

They need someone who isn’t going to choke in the last few minutes of a game. They need someone who isn’t going to continue to break the heart that they’re still trying to pick the pieces up of.

That’s why this is such a crucial season for the Falcons. Arthur Smith and his coaching staff have the job of trying to convince their fanbase that it’s okay to trust in this team again.

But that doesn’t mean they have to send heart emoji eyes to their quarterback — they can send those all to the pieces around him.

Supporting Cast

There is growing evidence that the team’s success does not solely rely on the performance of Ridder.

The Falcons have assembled a talented ensemble supporting cast of offensive weapons on the roster, with rookie Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier, Cordarrelle Patterson, and Drake London, to complement and support Ridder in their pursuit of success.

The Falcons’ backfield has received a significant boost with the addition of Robinson, the eighth overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Despite having yet to play a single down in the NFL, Robinson is already generating immense star power that’s followed him from the University of Texas and is expected to make an immediate impact this season.

His explosive playmaking ability, combined with the contributions of Allgeier and Patterson, provide Ridder with a versatile and dynamic ground game that can alleviate pressure from the passing attack.

“When you can just hand the ball off and give it to a guy like Tyler Allgeier or Bijan or C.P. (Cordarrelle Patterson) and let them go, it just makes my job a lot easier,” Ridder acknowledged the value of a strong supporting cast on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football.

Robinson is the outlier here. He has a realistic chance of being the face of the Falcons’ franchise within Week 1.

His humble attitude, coupled with his versatile running attack, is the combination that will excite Falcons’ fans immediately. The more the ball is in his hands, the more it will take eyes off of Ridder.

While Robinson’s potential star power is evident, it is crucial not to overlook the impact of the other offensive weapons. Wide receiver Drake London showcased his skills as a rookie, demonstrating the potential to become a primary receiving threat for the Falcons.

Additionally, tight end Kyle Pitts possesses extraordinary athletic traits that can create mismatches against opposing defenses. The Falcons just have to find a way to finally utilize him.

The addition of Jonnu Smith during this offseason, who could fit seamlessly into the Falcons’ offensive scheme, further enhances the passing attack.

This is a collection full of diverse talents that could provide Ridder with multiple options to target all season long, amplifying the team’s chances of success. The real success will be taking all the pressure off of Ridder.