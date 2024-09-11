The Atlanta Falcons had a disappointing start to the season, losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers off of only field goals. That shows that the defense was strong by not allowing touchdowns, but the offense was not able to string along enough drives to score enough. Kirk Cousins did not play his best game after returning to the field for the first time since tearing his Achilles last year. Many are wondering if his play had anything to do with his health, and Rich Eisen asked him the question.

“I asked that question to myself but then when I watched the tape I thought I don’t know if it’s rust. I think there’s a level of certainly a lot that’s new for all of us,” Cousins said on the Rich Eisen Show. “We’re all kind of working together for the first time but again, we started relatively sharp. You know we moved down the last drive of the half basically went into a 2 minute mode and went right down the field and scored a touchdown. So you know there were some parts where you say no we’re playing well, moving the football well, seeing things well, feeling the rush well. But we played a strong defense and we didn’t execute up to our standard.”

The Falcons did play against a tough defense, but some of Cousins' interceptions were questionable, as he threw in double coverage on one of them. Questions also arose about Cousins' health because he played most of the game in pistol formation, and only went under center twice. Cousins thrives off of play action, and they barely called up any of those plays to get him in a groove.

Raheem Morris says that Kirk Cousins is healthy

The day after the game, Falcons head coach Raheem Morris spoke about the loss and Kirk Cousins' play.

“I feel like Kirk is healthy,” Morris said. “He's been healthy since he's been here.”

Morris also mentioned why the game plan was set up for Cousins to be in pistol formation for most of the game.

“With Kirk being here, we've been doing the same thing since he's been here, and that's how we've planned on playing and we've played that way throughout,” Morris said. “We've played that way for a minute, and we've done a bunch of different things in our case and everything we're going to do is figuring out how to win this football game. And that was the plan to go out there and win the football game.”

Everyone will now be looking at how Cousins moves and if the game plan will change when they face the Philadelphia Eagles. If nothing changes, there's no doubt that some Falcons fans will hit the panic button.