Atlanta Falcons fans are hearing constant rumors that quarterback Kirk Cousins may be on the way.
Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio was on The Pat McAfee Show Tuesday, saying that he’s hearing Cousins and Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts have been in touch on who will wear no. 8 next year.
Florio says he's hearing Kirk Cousins and Kyle Pitts have been in touch on who will wear #8 next year
Pitts saw the post, and the Falcons star thought it was hilarious:
“This actually is funny you guys come up with anything”
Whether that particular rumor is true or not, there has been a ton of smoke surrounding Cousins and the Falcons this week.
Many in the league believe that the Falcons are willing to write a massive check for Cousins, which speaks to Atlanta’s craving to upgrade at quarterback. But if he elects to stay in Minnesota, the Falcons trading up to No. 3 feels like the next likeliest option.
Florio also discussed rumors with McAfee that Cousins is looking at schools and homes in the Atlanta area on Tuesday:
“You’ve got things coming back to me that I confirmed from people who would know that there’s an effort to look for maybe schools for the kids, houses for the family.”
Seeing rumors about Cousins to the Falcons is interesting because there are also rumors swirling about current Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields going to Atlanta. He is from Georgia, and there was a recent video on social media posted by Fields' agent of Fields celebrating. People thought his reaction could be from hearing that he was going to play for his home team. The Bears are expected to draft Caleb Williams with the first overall pick.