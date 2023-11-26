Atlanta hip-hop legend Ludacris came down from the rafters prior to the Atlanta Falcons' 24-15 win over the New Orleans Saints.

Rapper Ludacris took everybody by surprise in the Atlanta Falcons' game against the New Orleans Saints in Week 12.

Ludacris, an Atlanta native and three-time Grammy Award winner, came down from the rafters of Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday.

Ludacris came down from the ceiling to perform at the Falcons game 😂 🔥 pic.twitter.com/PYok0127dH — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 26, 2023

Ludacris was one of several big-name performers who turned up at the game to celebrate 50 years of hip-hop. The pre-game show also featured Jermaine Dupri, Quavo, Jeezy, Big Boi, CeeLo, and several other hi-hop artists. The Falcons invited a total of 60 performers for the memorable pre-game show.

Atlanta's NFL franchise also teamed up with entertainment creative director DL Warfield for the show's special effects. It was a fitting celebration considering Atlanta is one of the biggest hip-hop hotbeds in the country.

The Falcons punctuated the festivities with a 24-15 win over the Saints, their NFC South division rivals.

Atlanta quarterback Desmond Ridder overcame two early interceptions in the timely victory. He found rookie Bijan Robinson in the end zone in the fourth quarter to help them edge the Saints.

New Orleans played with a decimated wideout corps. The Saints missed the services of Michael Thomas, Chris Olave, and Rashid Shaheed. Olave suffered a concussion in the third quarter and missed the rest of the game.

They tried to make up for that by racking up 444 yards in the ground and 304 passing yards from quarterback Derek Carr. Regrettably, New Orleans couldn't score a touchdown. The Saints had to settle for five field goals from Blake Grupe.

The outcome resulted in a two-way tie between the Falcons and Saints for first place in the NFC South division. Both teams have identical 5-6 win-loss records.

The Falcons seek to solidify their first-place standing with a victory over the struggling New York Jets in Week 13.