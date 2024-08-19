The Atlanta Falcons not only landed one of the game's best pass rushers this summer, but he wants to play instead of holding them hostage. Matthew Judon is going into his Atlanta era with the right attitude.

Judon wants to prove himself to the organization before demanding a new deal, via ESPN's Marc Raimondi.

“Judon on a new contract: ‘The #Falcons know nothing about me as a football player or as a man. They know my previous resume. I can't really demand or ask for anything I haven't worked for. I'm gonna work for it,'” Raimondi reported.

Judon recorded four sacks and 13 tackles in just four games for the New England Patriots last season before getting injured. The year before, though, the 6-foot-3, 270-pounder had a career-high 15.5 sacks with 60 tackles in his fourth Pro Bowl campaign.

After a contract standoff, the Patriots traded Judon to the Falcons for a third-round pick on Thursday. The former Baltimore Raven will msake about $6.7 million this year before hitting unrestricted free agency.

Will Judon re-sign with Atlanta in the spring?

This year will be a test run for Matthew Judon and the Falcons

Whether or not Judon agrees to a deal with the Falcons eventually, he would appreciate in-person meetings with the front office, via NBC Sports Boston.

“We never sat down and came to the table,” Judon said about his negotiations with the Patriots. “I think that's the biggest point. They didn't know where I was at, we didn't know where they were at. It was always through text messages or phone calls, we never sat down. I think that was the biggest disconnect.”

Judon also confirmed that he asked New England's brass for meetings both personally and through his agents, but it never agreed to a sit-down.

Assuming Judon stays healthy in Atlanta, though, he should be primed for another productive year. With quality linemen like Grady Jarrett and David Onyemata next to him, opposing offenses will have their hands full containing the pass rush.

At 32, Judon's next contract will be his last significant one. If the veteran gets hurt again, though, it would tank his value as an aging and injury-prone player.

The Falcons, though, are more likely to extend him than the Patriots were. New England is rebuilding, while Atlanta is looking to win now after signing veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million deal this past offseason. At his age, Judon is only a worthy investment for contending teams.