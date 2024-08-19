It has been a rough ride for the New England Patriots in recent seasons, but a new quarterback has created a buzz. However, there’s also been a lot of questions surrounding the trade of Matthew Judon. And Eliot Wolf finally broke his silence on trading Judon to the Falcons.

The Patriots’ executive vice president of player personnel said timing played a key role, according to nbcsportsboston.com.

“We have to weigh now, the future, what's best for the team, what's best for the player,” Wolf said. “And it was something that we just felt organizationally, and for Matthew, it was probably the best for both parties.”

Patriots talk about dealing DE Matthew Judon

New England received a third-round pick from the Falcons for the 32-year-old former Pro Bowler. Judon started his career with the Ravens, and in year No. 4 he reached his first Pro Bowl with a 9.5-sack season.

He turned it into four straight Pro Bowl appearances, the last two with the Patriots. Judon didn’t make the Pro Bowl in 2023, totaling only four sacks and playing in only four games. The Falcons sent a third-round pick to the Patriots, which surprised multiple NFL executives, according to NBC Sports Boston.

The Patriots didn’t need to get rid of Judon, head coach Jerod Mayo said.

“You guys know how I feel about Judon,” Mayo said last week. “And obviously he's moving on. I felt like it's a win-win for both parties, and I wish him nothing but the best. I always tell the guys these are long-term relationships and nothing's changed.”

The Patriots’ linebacker lineup has Anfernee Jennings and Joshua Uche starting on the outside with the departure of Judon. Mayo said the team will try to create ways to get pressure on quarterbacks.

“We've gone years without having a premier rusher – Chandler Jones, the Judons of the world – but we were able to manufacture pass rush through our stunts and games and our game-planning,” Mayo said. “It's not going to be one person. It's hard to sit here and say one person can replace Matthew Judon, both on the field and off the field. But I think we have a good group ready to go and step into those shoes.”

Finances led the charge of reasons the Patriots decided not to keep Judon. Edge rushers are expensive in the NFL with top-end guys like Myles Garrett and Montez Sweat commanding over $20 million per year. And Judon made it clear he wanted a new contract, according to nbcsportsboston.com. He had animated discussions with Mayo and Wolf on the practice field, reportedly with his contract involved in the conversation.