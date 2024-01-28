Raheem Morris quickly names the new offensive coordinator for the Falcons.

The Atlanta Falcons turned heads after naming Raheem Morris as head coach. It's commonly believed he has the potential to be one of the best in the league. Soon after being hired, Morris has finally named his new offensive coordinator.

Reports indicate Zac Robinson, a Sean McVay disciple, is the new offensive coordinator of the Falcons, according to Ian Rapport of the NFL Network. Robinson was a popular name around the league but Raheem Morris brought him to Atlanta first.

“Sources: The Falcons are hiring Rams pass-game coordinator Zac Robinson as their new OC under Raheem Morris. One of the most popular interviews on the OC circuit, Robinson was Morris' top choice.”

After spending three years in the NFL, Robinson found his way into coaching in 2019. He was hired by the Los Angeles Rams in 2019 as an assistant quarterbacks coach. During his time in LA, Zac Robinson climbed the ranks and eventually became the passing game coordinator by 2022. Now, he's the new offensive coordinator of the Falcons.

There is plenty to be excited about for the Falcons right now. After hiring an exciting head coach and offensive coordinator, the future is looking bright in Atlanta. Many believe this team is a quarterback away from becoming a legitimate threat again. With Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts on the offense, any quarterback would love to play for this team.

It'll be interesting to see how Atlanta handles the rest of the offseason. Free agency and the NFL Draft will be key for this team's success. Look for the Falcons to be heavily involved in quarterback rumors as it feels like that's the one move this team must make.