The Atlanta Falcons lost to the Carolina Panthers 44-38 in overtime to end the season 8-9. They entered the day needing a win and a Tampa Bay Buccaneers loss to make the playoffs. Neither of those things happened, and their season is over. Their defense allowed the best game of Bryce Young's career but the Falcons saw a lot out of Michael Penix Jr. Head coach Raheem Morris praised him after the game, per Terrin Waack of AtlantaFalcons.com.

“The light at the end of the tunnel for us, despite how bad and poor we played on defense or anywhere is the quarterback,” Morris said. “Michael Penix is certainly outstanding. He certainly one of the guys that's going to play in this league and absolutely dominate for us as long as we allow him.”

Penix started the last three games of the season, going 1-2 in games they needed to win. This was the best game of his young career, with 312 yards and two touchdowns. While the Panthers were among the worst defenses in the league, it was still an impressive performance.

The Falcons found their quarterback but have plenty of issues to solve before next season starts. Morris spoke about the defense, which is his specialty, after the game.

The Falcons have defensive issues and a Kirk Cousins question

Morris spoke after the game about Bryce Young, who blossomed in his second season with the Panthers. The Falcons allowed 284 total yards and five total touchdowns to the former Heisman winner.

“[Young] made throws all day. He made plays all day. … He was absolutely lights-out, particularly on third down and when it comes to moving the chains,” Morris said.

The defense needs massive improvements and is part of the reason the Penix draft pick was panned at the time. But that worked out, even with how great Jared Verse was for the Los Angeles Rams this season. But when it gets to the Falcons' turn at 15th overall this year, they must go defense.

The other offseason storyline to watch is what the Falcons do with Kirk Cousins. Even though he was brutal coming off his Achilles injury, a team should take a chance on him in a low-stakes trade. But Penix has firmly taken his job and will not relinquish that any time soon.

Drake London, Kyle Pitts, and Bijan Robinson are a solid weapons group that should be the base to build a contender around.