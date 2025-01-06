In a season marked by numerous twists and turns, the one unwavering element has been the underperformance of Ejiro Evero's defense. In the fourth quarter of Sunday's regular-season finale, Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson scored on a 4-yard rush to trim the Carolina Panthers lead to 38-37. The subsequent extra point by kicker Riley Patterson tied the game and marked the Panthers' 534th point allowed this season, setting a new single-season record.

The 1981 Baltimore Colts previously held the record, surrendering 533 points across 16 games. That team, which ended the season at 2-14, gave up an average of 33.3 points per game.

The Panthers secured an unexpected 44-38 overtime victory against the Falcons, with Miles Sanders, fittingly, scoring the game-winning touchdown. They concluded the season with a 5-12 record, a significant improvement from their 2-15 finish the previous year.

Carolina Panthers have been the worst defense in the NFL for the year

Entering Week 18, Carolina was allowing 31.0 points and 396.3 total yards per game, both the worst in the NFL. Additionally, they were giving up an NFL-high 176.9 rushing yards per game, over 35 more than the next closest team, the New York Giants, who allowed 141.6.

Unfortunately, this record-breaking defensive performance (if it can be considered one) somewhat dimmed the spotlight on a career day for Panthers quarterback Bryce Young. Prior to Robinson's touchdown, Young had connected on 20 of 26 passes for 195 yards and three touchdowns, while also rushing for 24 yards and two more scores.

The Panthers' defensive struggles began in Week 1, surrendering 47 points to Derek Carr and the New Orleans Saints. Things worsened in Week 7, hitting a low point when Marcus Mariota and the Commanders put up 40 points, even with Rookie of the Year frontrunner Jayden Daniels sidelined.

The defense managed to reach an even lower point in Week 17, as Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers racked up a season-high 48 points while shattering the Panthers' franchise record for the longest time of possession allowed in a single game.

A season plagued with injuries

Derrick Brown's Week 1 knee injury proved to be just the beginning of a cascade of setbacks. Key players like Shaq Thompson, Josey Jewell, DJ Wonnum, and Trevin Wallace have all been sidelined for extended stretches due to injuries. Additionally, Pro Bowl cornerback Jaycee Horn has been absent for the past two games. However, injuries alone don't fully explain the Panthers' struggles.

Ejiro Evero’s tenure as Carolina’s defensive coordinator has been shadowed by persistent doubts surrounding his 3-4 defensive schemes. Since his arrival, the Panthers have consistently ranked at the bottom of the league in rushing defense. Week after week, Evero’s unit has struggled to contain opposing ground games, with Atlanta’s Bijan Robinson being the latest player to capitalize on their vulnerabilities.