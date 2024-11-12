The Los Angeles Rams play the Miami Dolphins in Week 10 on Monday Night Football, but one of the game's early stories is LA's rookie defensive lineman Jared Verse making a savage play on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa early in the second quarter. With the Rams down 10-0, Verse managed a strip sack on Tua, forcing a fumble, and recovering the ball in the same play. If anything, this move should help build Jared Verse's case for Defensive Rookie of the Year (DROTY).

Week 10: Rams vs. Dolphins

Even before the Dolphins game, the Rams rookie Jared Verse has become, like Aaron Donald, a cornerstone defender and contender for the DROTY. He has collected 3 1/2 sacks and nine tackles, effectively disrupting the opposing team's playcalling.

For instance, he became the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Month for September. Then, in his four October games, he had 2 1/2 sacks, four tackles for loss, and nine quarterback hits.

Rams legend Aaron Donald had won the DROTY himself, and fans consider Verse as the midseason favorite to win the honor. However, the rookie has said that he prefers to do the work instead of worrying about awards.

“I don't care about any awards,” the rookie said, via Daniel Stone of Turf Show Times. “Everything will come if I do the things I need to do… Handling success is harder. Handling failure, you can only get better. But handling success, you can only get worse. I'm just going to continue to work.”

Meanwhile, Tua Tagovailoa's concussion return has seen him play effectively, though the Dolphins have fallen to 2-6 since then. In his absence, the offense failed to score more than 15 points per game, finishing with a 1-3 record.

Despite a wrist injury, Tyreek Hill has also returned to the team.

With their playoff hopes teetering, a Week 10 victory over the Rams, who've won three straight games, would give the Dolphins a little hope in making a push in the last half of the season.