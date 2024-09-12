The Atlanta Falcons suffered an 18-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1, but head coach Raheem Morris is determined to move forward without placing all the blame on any single player. In a candid media session before Thursday's practice, Morris addressed quarterback Kirk Cousins' underwhelming performance while making it clear that responsibility for the loss extends beyond just the quarterback.

Morris didn't mince words when discussing the team’s struggles, saying, “We did not have a good game. He [Cousins] did not have a good game. We were very clear about that. There was no sugarcoating it.” His remarks were a straightforward acknowledgment of the team's Week 1 failures, yet he also emphasized collective accountability.

Morris stressed that everyone, from coaches to players, shares responsibility for the result. “I think that’s what men do, right? He steps up to the challenge. He accepts it, like we all do, right? My fault that I played in that. The fault that Zac [Robinson] played in that,” he continued. “The fault that he [Cousins] played. The fault that people around him played in it. There was no blame game.”

Cousins, making his Falcons debut after an Achilles injury ended his previous season prematurely in Week 8, struggled in his first game back. He completed 16 of 26 passes for 155 yards, throwing one touchdown and two interceptions. While his performance left much to be desired, Morris expressed confidence that the veteran quarterback would bounce back, especially with the team preparing for two crucial prime-time matchups against the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

Raheem Morris optimistic Kirk Cousins will rebound as Falcons prepare for critical prime-time matchups

“I just know what he’s going to go do today — he’s gonna bring the urgency,” Morris said of Cousins' mindset heading into Thursday's practice. “He’s gonna bring everything he has to do in order to play better, to find a way to get that thing to the results that we want.”

Despite the Week 1 loss, Raheem Morris's comments suggest he remains optimistic about Kirk Cousins’ ability to shake off the rough start and lead the Falcons in the coming weeks. The coach’s refusal to engage in finger-pointing highlights his focus on fostering a team-centric approach, especially with the stakes rising as Atlanta faces two of the NFL's strongest teams in consecutive weeks.

Cousins, who joined the Falcons after his Achilles injury, was brought in to bolster an Atlanta team that has struggled in recent seasons. While his debut didn’t go as planned, the next two games could be critical in determining the Falcons' trajectory this season. Both the Eagles and Chiefs present formidable challenges, and Cousins' ability to rebound will be pivotal for Atlanta’s chances.

As the Falcons gear up for these important matchups, Morris' message is clear: the team will win or lose together. Cousins will need to elevate his game, but the team’s overall performance will depend on collective improvement across the board. With Morris at the helm, Atlanta will look to quickly turn the page on Week 1 and focus on securing crucial victories in the weeks ahead.