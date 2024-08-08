After being carted off and taken to the hospital with a knee injury on Aug.8, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Rondale Moore is officially out for the season, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Moore was carted off with an air cast on his leg during the Falcons joint practice with the Miami Dolphins. The Falcons have placed Moore on the reserve/injured list.

The Atlanta Falcons traded for Moore during the offseason in a deal that sent quarterback Desmond Ridder to the Arizona Cardinals. Moore was listed as a backup wide receiver on the depth chart and also a kickoff returner.

Rondale Moore was set to be a contributor for the Falcons

Rondale Moore was set to play in different spots for the Atlanta Falcons after being a solid contributor for the Arizona Cardinals in his career. In 2023, Moore caught 40 passes for 352 yards and one touchdown. His best season was in 2021 when he caught 54 passes for 435 yards and one touchdown.

With the addition of Kirk Cousins, the Falcons were looking to unlock more of Moore's skillset, with his speed being the thing that separates him from many receivers. Drake London and Darnell Mooney were solidified as the top two receivers on the team, and Moore was battling to take the third spot. Ray-Ray McCloud III, who the Falcons signed in free agency, will probably be the No. 3 receiver now with Moore out for the season.

This was also a contract year for Moore, and it will be interesting to see what his market looks like next season and if he can return fully healthy by 2025.

The Falcons will most likely be looking for more depth at the receiver position during training camp and the preseason, and this also means the other receivers will have a chance to showcase their skills and earn a roster spot.