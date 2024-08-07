Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Rondale Moore exited practice via a stretcher on Wednesday after suffering an apparent injury, per Falcons reporter Tori McElhaney.

“Cart is coming out for Rondale Moore. Loaded on in a stretcher. Don’t want to speculate but didn’t look good. Happened on the other side of the endzone from where the play was happening. Lower body injury,” McElhaney wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

It was a frightening moment. The Falcons held a prayer circle following the incident, per Daniel Flick of Sports Illustrated. Moore, who is only 24 years old, was projected to play a big role for the Falcons in 2024.

The Falcons are hoping for the best at the moment. It is uncertain what the specific injury is right now, but it was a lower body issue.

Falcons-Rondale Moore unfortunate situation

Moore was acquired by the Falcons from the Arizona Cardinals during the offseason. The trade saw Atlanta send quarterback Desmond Ridder to Arizona for Moore.

Atlanta ultimately added QB Kirk Cousins and drafted QB Michael Penix Jr. The Falcons simply did not have a need for Ridder any longer so they acquired a quality young receiver in Moore as a result.

He recorded 40 receptions for 352 yards and one touchdown in 2023. Moore's best season came in 2021, which was his rookie campaign. In 2021, Moore had 54 catches, 435 yards and one touchdown.

Moore has a chance to become a truly reliable NFL receiver someday if given the opportunity. This injury scare is obviously far from ideal, however.

The Falcons will continue to closely monitor the unfortunate situation. The team will have to move forward regardless of how long Moore ends up being ruled out, though. That means other receivers will need to step up and make an impact.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Moore's injury status as they are made available.