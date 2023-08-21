Arthur Blank, the owner of the NFL's Atlanta Falcons and MLS's Atlanta United FC, is making another major sports investment by bringing an Atlanta franchise to the TGL golf league founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

Wood and McIlroy, two of the biggest names in golf, have been building a high-tech league as the future of the sport on the professional level goes through changes. Blank, who bought the Falcons in 2002 and founded Atlanta United as an expansion team in 2017, is looking to help grow the game of golf in Atlanta.

“One of the missions of our golf business is to help grow the game and all of AMBSE is oriented toward representing Atlanta as best we can on and off the fields we compete on,” Arthur Blank said in an announcement from the league. “We are thrilled to partner with TMRW Sports and be a founding owner in TGL. I see this as an investment to grow the game, deliver an innovative product to avid fans while exposing golf to new, younger audiences, and another way for us to compete for championships for Atlanta. We will put our best foot forward in effort to achieve all three goals and to help TGL achieve success in any way we can.”

The TGL had previously secured teams in Boston and Los Angeles as they look to create a six-team league. Woods and McIlroy have signed on to play, along with other star golfers like John Rahm, Rickie Fowler, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Adam Scott, Max Homa, Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose, Xander Schauffele and Billy Horschel.