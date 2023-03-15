Joey Mistretta is a writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California and spent the majority of his time growing up playing baseball and basketball. He graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism. In addition to writing, Mistretta runs a sports Youtube channel and works as a seasonal play-by-play sports broadcaster.

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy recently announced that they are launching a tech-infused golf league. The tech-infused golf league, or the TGL, will feature an 18-hole virtual course with matches taking place on Monday nights. The league is set to begin in January of 2024. The league has already added stars such as Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas, and now it is receiving another star in Rickie Fowler, per ESPN’s Mark Schlabach.

Fowler is a talented golfer without question. However, one of his biggest draws is his expressive personality and style on the golf course. He’s no stranger to rocking rather loud outfits, which has helped make him one of the more popular stars in the golf world. His presence will generate even more interest in the TGL.

Tiger Woods is slowly recovering from his previous injuries. He returned last summer but was forced to withdraw from a tournament. He then took time away before returning in late 2022. Woods recently completed all 72 holes at the Genesis Invitational, which is no small feat.

Rory McIlroy, on the other hand, remains one of the best golfers in the world. He and Tiger Woods are two of the most well-known golfers in the game today. It would make sense that they are leading the charge in launching this new TGL league. McIlroy hasn’t been shy about sharing his opinion on various issues in the golf world, so helping to create something new isn’t surprising.

We can expect plenty more high-profile names to join the tech-infused golf league moving forward.